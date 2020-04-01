Rio Nuevo offers small businesses help applying for government funding

“The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) announced further details on the Paycheck Protection Program, which was made possible by the $2 trillion relief bill I signed into law last week,” said Trump. “Nearly $350 billion in loans will soon be available through lending partners to help small businesses meet payroll and other expenses for up to two months. These loans will be forgiven as long as businesses keep paying their workers, this includes sole proprietors and independent contractors. Applications will be accepted starting this Friday, April 3rd.”