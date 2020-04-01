Stats predict COVID-19 peak in coming weeks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It isn’t known how many cases of coronavirus there are in Tucson because testing has become so sparse.
That’s according to Pima County health officials who said last week “we are flying blind.”
But it’s assumed Tucson and Pima County will likely model what’s happened in other cities even though it may take a week or two longer.
Most models show the peak will come in four to six weeks, which will mirror most of the nation.
The peak will be the point where the number of cases will outstrip the medical resources needed to fight it.
It’s one of the reasons statistical modeling becomes an indispensable tool in battling the pandemic.
“It's one of the things in an outbreak like this that's not appreciated,” said Michael Wolobay, Phd, and head of the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. “Where you think you are, is two or three weeks behind where you really are.”
Even with the most stringent strategies, which he says Arizona is not practicing, about half the people in Tucson and Pima County could get sick in the next year.
He believes this will not end anytime soon.
“It's going to be a long time I think,” he said. “Months from now we're going to be in a situation where we don't have treatments that are widely available and effective.”
He believes we’re a year away from that so social distancing, working from home and closed restaurants may be a fixture for a while.
“Even with the most stringent social distancing measures, the virus is not disappearing,” he said. “We’re sort of slowing its pace down and we’re going to see more and more Tucsonans get ill with this.”
