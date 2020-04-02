Catholic liturgies for Holy Week to be streamed online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to the health protection protocols put into place by the Governor’s shelter-in-place order, Holy Week services in Catholic churches throughout the Diocese will take place online.
The following is the schedule of online liturgies to be livestreamed on Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger’s Facebook page.
- Passion “Palm” Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m.
- Holy Thursday, April 9, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, at 7 p.m.
- Good Friday Liturgy, April 10, at 3 p.m.
- No service on Holy Saturday
- Easter Sunday, April 12, 9 a.m., in English
- Bilingual Easter Sunday Mass: 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Gilbert Malu, Rector of St. Augustine Cathedral, presiding.
Click HERE for the Facebook page.
Parishioners also are encouraged to check with their local church to determine what on-line services will be available to them from their proper parish during Holy Week.
