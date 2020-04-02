County releases new website with list of local businesses open for takeout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hungry for takeout but don’t know where to go? Pima County has a website for that.
The county just released Pimaeats, a directory of local eateries open for business during the COVID-19 shutdown.
The site has listings taken from the Arizona Daily Star, Tucson Foodie and Sonoran Restaurant week.
Click here to check out the Pimaeats website.
