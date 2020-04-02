Desert Museum offers free online learning programs during COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From live-streamed yoga to learning about the night crawlers of the Sonoran Desert, the staff at the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum have a collection of online programs to keep you busy during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Desert Museum kicked off its free online programming Monday, March 30 with help from the museum’s staff in the conservation education and science department.
Though some programs are geared toward kids and families, Kat Rumbley, the museum’s marketing and group sales manager, said anyone can join in on the fun.
“Anyone can participate,” she said. “We do say kids of all ages and kids at heart.”
Interactive classes are available through the museum’s website.
Since March 30, the museum welcomed 600 participants to its online programming, Rumbley said. While many joined from their homes in southern Arizona, one family tuned in all the way from Europe.
“We want people to learn about what’s in their backyard and we had people tune in from France to learn about animals across the world,” she said.
For Rumbley and the rest of the staff at the Desert Museum, classes are just another way to keep people learning about the environment during the global pandemic.
“In this time where we’ve had to, unfortunately, close our doors to the public and our team had to get creative,” Rumbley said. “We want everyone in Tucson and everyone around the world to stay engaged with us and learn in this time.”
The museum will release a new schedule for online classes at the beginning of the week, every week, until the museum reopens. Until them, education staff plans to develop more classes, Rumbley said, and keep promoting positivity during the outbreak.
“I think it’s really important during this time to keep people engaged, connected," Rumbley said. “If we can put smiles on a few people’s faces, then we’ve completed our mission while still being closed.”
