Fact Finders: Will Southern Arizona’s warmer weather slow the spread of COVID-19?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With 80-degree temperatures in the forecast for Southern Arizona, some are wondering if the warm weather will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The KOLD News 13 Fact Finders received several questions related to the weather and the virus, including this one:
“Was said this virus doesn’t like heat was just a myth if not how high does are temperature outside have to get and how long do we have to stay at that temp? Will it shorten our stay home notice?”
The answer right now is researchers don’t know just yet.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “generally, coronaviruses survive for shorter periods of time at higher temperatures and higher humidity than in cooler or dryer environments.” Right now, there is not direct data for COVID-19, nor does the CDC have direct data for a temperature-based cutoff for inactivation.
According to the CDC, it is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19.
“Some other viruses, like the common cold and flu, spread more during cold weather months but that does not mean it is impossible to become sick with these viruses during other months. At this time, it is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing.”
