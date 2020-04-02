FACT FINDERS: Will you get a stimulus check if you haven’t filed taxes in a while? It depends.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Will you get your stimulus check if you haven’t filed a tax return lately?
That’s a question many have asked the KOLD News 13 COVID-19 Fact Finders Team.
The short answer is, it could impact you getting a check.
However, the IRS has a lot of great information about how to to make sure you get the stimulus money you may qualify for.
First, if you haven’t filed your taxes lately, do it now.
If you don’t have a 2018 or 2019 tax filing on record, it could affect the mailing of your stimulus check.
If you are not required to file a tax return, you can still get a payment. According to Forbes, this includes low income taxpayers, social security recipients, senior citizens, some with disabilities and others.
However, you may need to file a simple tax return to get your money.
The IRS said it is best to contact a tax professional to discuss the options for your personal situation.
Still have questions? Go HERE.
