FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hope you like the 80s, cause they’re sticking around!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These warm temperatures are not going anywhere for the first weekend of April! Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Breezy conditions along with the warm and dry weather will bring high pollen counts with Mulberry and Ash being the main components. Next week, a system pushes through bringing temps back into the 70s with a small chance of rain.