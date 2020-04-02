Help available for those struggling to pay for essential services, utilities during shelter-in-place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first of the month can bring a lot of anxiety for many people when it comes to bills—especially now. However, there is help out there for utility bills.
“We don’t want our customers being worried about the lights being turned off, especially in a time like this,” said Joseph Barrios, with Tucson Electric Power.
TEP is helping customers by stopping disconnections and late fees for late payments, moving payment extensions to May and are being flexible with payment and pricing plans. It is a tough time as energy usage starts to ramp up.
“We’re already thinking about summer,” said Barrios.
They say they are doing as much maintenance ahead of time as they can and keeping essential employees as safe and as far away from each other on the job as they can. Customers will have to pay for their bills eventually, but TEP is asking for folks to give them a call for assistance. For more information on payment options, click HERE.
When it comes to water, Tucson Water will not be doing shut-offs if you can not pay—through the end of April. Also, late fees will not be charged. They said customers can ask for extension plans, but have to be in good standing.
“We recognize that washing hands and personal hygiene practices are really important,” said Fernando Molina, Tucson Water.
Programs Tucson Water has always had in place that might be useful for some customers are payment plans and a low-income assistance program offering discounts on utilities and other City services. Tucson Water also reiterated that their water is safe to drink, and will continue to be. Customers will be responsible for eventually paying for services they’ve used. More information on Tucson Water low-income assistance plan can be found HERE.
In a modern world, more services that water, electricity and first responders are essential. Many must stay connected to the internet for work, school or for help paying bills.
“I think the definition of essential services has changed,” said Chris Dunkeson, Area Vice President for Comcast.
Comcast is offering their essentials program for new customers—free for the first 60 days, with upgraded speeds. They said they are willing to come up with plans to help customers pay.
“Give us a call. We’ll work with you,” said Dunkeson. “We won’t disconnect your internet for nonpayment, and we also won’t charge you late fees.”
Pima County has several options for utility assistance if needed through various organizations. For a complete list, please click HERE.
Arizona’s Short-Term Crisis Services program may also be able to help with utility payments, emergency shelter and rental deposits
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.