Need a job? Dozens of businesses currently hiring despite the virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - New unemployment numbers are officially out for the month of March.
While many of our neighbors are out of a job, dozens of companies across southern Arizona are hiring despite the virus.
NOVA Home Loans is a prime example.
The company is currently looking to hire 100 positions.
With interest rates slashed, officials said more and more people are looking to refinance their loans, so employees are overloaded.
But you can’t just stop by their offices to apply.
Instead, the entire hiring process is being done over video.
NOVA Home Loans said they’re teaching their new employees how to do their jobs through Zoom training meetings and webinars.
"We're viewing resumes and talking through video conferencing. Then the rest of the process is electronic. It's very strange. We don't get to shake someone's hand and welcome them to the company,” Dave Heuermann, National Sales Manager for NOVA Home Loans, said.
Heuermann said they’re looking for anyone with some mortgage experience.
To learn more, you can visit their website NOVAhomeloans.com.
For other job openings across southern Arizona, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.