Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates collision involving cyclist in Picture Rocks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A collision between a cyclist and passenger vehicle is delaying traffic in the Picture Rocks area. The cyclist, a woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The collision happened near the intersection of Manville Road and Avra Road, according to an alert from the Pima County Sheriff''s Department.
It’s unclear how the collision happened or if the driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene.
Investigators with the department urge motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
