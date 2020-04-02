Questions about cleaning? Here’s a crash course on sanitizing, disinfecting and killing germs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hands touch dozens of surfaces every day — phones, doorknobs, food. So, it’s important to know how to clean properly to protect against pathogens like the novel coronavirus.
“Most people will clean their home and think that it’s clean but it’s not,” said the owner of MaidPro Tucson Stacy Peterson. "When you are cleaning you’re only cleaning 97 percent of the germs and when you’re sanitizing your cleaning 99.9 germs and when you’re disinfecting you’re actually cleaning 99.999 which is 100,000 times more.”
With more people at home now due to the coronavirus, Peterson suggests people clean daily and do it right.
“There’s a difference between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting,” Peterson said.
Peterson said to get started by using general-purpose cleaners to get rid of surface-level dirt and grime.
"You need to make sure to get rid of all the dirt and body oils to disinfect next because those body oils and dirt are going to protect the germ,” she said.
Next, grab a disinfectant, anything with hydrogen peroxide, quaternary ammonium or bleach. Solutions can even be made at home.
"A great way to make a disinfectant is just by taking one-third cup of bleach, mixing it with a gallon of water and you’ve got a disinfectant,” Peterson said.
It’s important to leave the disinfectant on high-use areas like light fixtures, doorknobs, and countertops, for at least 10 minutes.
Peterson suggests using different colored cloths for each room and then throwing them in the wash right away.
Another tip: Wipe down anything brought inside, like grocery store items and anything ordered online.
“Cardboard boxes, packages that are coming in, thing’s that you’re bringing into the home the virus can survive for three days on it,” Peterson said.
So, while cleaning would be easier if germs were visible to the human eye, it’s important to not turn a blind eye to the bacteria all around us.
“Don’t panic, but just do your part and be prepared,” Peterson said.
Peterson said to head straight to the laundry room when you get home and throw your clothes into the wash. If you can, shower right away before putting on your new clothes that haven’t left your home.
Here’s a link to EPA disinfectant products that meet EPA’s criteria for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.