SILVER ALERT: Police looking for missing Phoenix woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Phoenix woman.
Hedy Osborn, 76, may be driving a white 2007 Ford F250 pickup with Arizona license VT2R8.
She is described as white, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.
She has not been seen since leaving the VA Hospital in Phoenix.
Her family says she has a mental condition that can cause her to appear confused and disoriented.
If you see her or her vehicle, call Phoenix police at 602-534-2121.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.