Struggling to pay rent during COVID-19? Rental assistance, programs are here to help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many Arizonans are struggling to pay rent this month due to COVID-19.
The Arizona Department of Housing is offering rental assistance for people directly impacted by COVID-19 such as a loss of wages, fewer hours at work, childcare issues and school closures. Apply online or call the Pima County hotline at (520) 724 - 2667 for assistance.
“We are limited currently by funding and capacity, however, we do expect to receive additional funding through the state,” said Manira Cervantes with the Pima County Community Action Agency. “That should be coming fairly soon as part of the stimulus package.”
Cervantes encourages renters who can’t afford their rent to talk with their landlords and try paying any minimum amount, if possible.
Pima County Community Action Agency, Interfaith Community Services, Primavera Foundation, The Salvation Army and Portable, Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP) can connect people with rental assistance if they qualify. Portable, Practical Educational Preparation.
“We’re just now starting to get a lot of people who have been laid off and are calling for that assistance,” said PPEP Executive Director of Human Resources Sandy Adams.
Officials with PPEP is providing emergency help towards rent and mortgage payments. Qualifications include having a child, that’s a U.S. citizen, in the home. Families must meet certain income requirements. For example, Adams said a family of four can’t have a gross income over $2,682 per month.
“One of the biggest things is don’t be ashamed to call and ask for help because that’s why we’re here,” Adams said. “We want to help as many people as we can regardless of their circumstances.”
This week, Gov. Doug Ducey announced $5 million in new funding for Arizonans facing difficulty paying rent because of the virus. The money is part of the Rental Eviction Prevention Assistance Program through the Arizona Department of Housing. The governor issued an executive order last week that delays evictions for people impacted by COVID-19 until July 23, 2020.
Pima County Community Services offers discount programs and financial assistance for utility, rent or mortgage payment. All programs are based on income eligibility and the availability of funds.
Applicants must have a state-issued picture I.D., proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent legal residence, social security cards for all household members, birth certificates for children 17 and under, proof of all household income for the past 30 days, rental late notice or lease, current mortgage statement, utility bills and documents regarding the crisis impacting the ability to pay for rent.
