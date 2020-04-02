WBCA tabs Aari McDonald as an all-American

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald was named one of the 10 WBCA All-Americans on Thursday morning, as voted on by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She is Arizona’s first WBCA All-American in school history.
McDonald is one of four Pac-12 players to be named an All-American as she joins Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard and Satou Sabally.
Last year, she was named an honorable mention WBCA All-American and joined Adia Barnes, Shawntinice Polk and DeeDee Wheeler as Arizona’s only honorable mention WBCA All-Americans in program history.
This is McDonald’s third All-America honor this year, as she was named an AP and USBWA second-team All-American. She is a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Honda Award and was also a finalist for the Wooden Award, the Wade Trophy and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
The Fresno, Calif. is the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pac-12 after leading the Pac-12 in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3). She is the only player in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and steals twice.
She finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career.
She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.
