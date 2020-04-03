Area shelters urge pet owners to make plans in wake of COVID-19 crisis

The best place for your pet is in their home, but if you become too ill to care for your pet, make sure there is a friend or family member who can take your pet into their home. It would be best if the pet knows that person and likes that person, however, most any home is better than the stressful environment of a shelter. You can also contact pet-sitters and boarding facilities. Many boarding facilities have availability because people are not traveling and do not need to utilize boarding services.