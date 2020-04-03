UPDATE: Tucson woman attacked by coyote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman was attacked by a coyote while outside her home, Friday morning.
AZ Game and Fish initially said the victim was a 6-year-old girl.
The 26-year-old woman was outside with her cat when she was bitten on the arm, April 3. The bite did not break the skin since she was wearing a coat, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The attack happened near Wild Rose Drive and South Brandywine Drive.
Game and Fish officials remind the community to be mindful of small pets in areas with wildlife and to call 623-236-7201 with concerns.
