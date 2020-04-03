FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - These warm temperatures are not going anywhere for the first weekend of April! Highs will be in the mid-80s with overnight lows in the 50s. Breezy conditions along with the warm and dry weather will bring high pollen counts with Mulberry and Ash being the main components. Next week, a system pushes through bringing temps back into the 70s with a small chance of rain.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Highs will be in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
