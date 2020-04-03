Fort Huachuca reports installation’s first confirmed case of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Army has reported confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 at Fort Huachuca.
According to a news released from Friday, April 3, a Cochise County resident who works at Fort Huachuca is the county’s fifth confirmed case.
Medical personnel and county health professionals are conducting contact tracing to identify people who may have come into contact with the individual.
“We extend our concern and ongoing support to the family and friends of the individual,” said Maj. Gen. Laura Potter, commanding general, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca. “The health protection of our force is a top priority, and we will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel.”
The Army encourages all personnel to continue to practice proper hygiene as the best way to prevent the spread of viruses, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
