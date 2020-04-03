Gov. Doug Ducey orders all salons, barbershops to close, redefining essential businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced all barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will close at 5 p.m. April 4, 2020 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Arizona. The announcement comes days after Ducey issued a list of essential businesses that included hair and nail services as personal hygiene services.
The announcement came in a news release Friday afternoon, days after the governor’s office issued an executive order for non-essential workers to stay home effective March 31. Since then, workers servicing essential businesses, like construction, food service and sanitation, are allowed to travel to and from their workplace.
Ducey’s office, alongside the state health department, encouraged people to stay at least 6 feet apart to promote social distancing, a guideline that is nearly impossible to follow in hair and nail businesses.
Ducey changed course Friday, ordering all salons and barbershops to close and no longer calling tanning salons, tattoo studios, spas and massage parlors essential businesses. He also ordered all swap meets to close, including the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, which has remained open.
This new directive does not impact hotels, motels, in-home personal care services, RV parks and daycares for children of essential workers, according to the release.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the wrong date for business closures. The story has been corrected.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.