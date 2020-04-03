No injuries reported in east-side apartment fire, residents alerted by smoke alarm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Deparment were dispatched to an apartment fire on the far east side on Thursday night, April 2.
According to information from TFD, the fire happened just before 10 p.m. in an apartment in the 10200 block of East Speedway Boulevard, near North Houghton Road.
Three residents were alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm and escaped safely before calling 911 to report a fire in the bathroom vent.
It took 24 firefighters 18 minutes to get the fire under control.
The fire burned through the bathroom and smoke went throughout the apartment, displacing the residents, who will stay with family.
There were no injuries reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages had not yet been determined.
