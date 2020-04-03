PCSD see increase in hiker rescues; remind public to plan for safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With a recent uptick in hiker rescues, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the public of safety tips when hiking.
Search and Rescue Deputies responded to 17 search and rescue calls from hikers on the trails and in the recreational areas in the past two weeks.
These calls have ranged from medical emergencies to lost hikers.
As more people have decided to take to the trails and the temperatures begin to rise, The Pima County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind hikers to plan ahead and stay safe.
