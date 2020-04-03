Pima County Health Department opens nearly 20 equipment donation drop-off sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Keeping up with the demand for personal protection equipment (PPE) is a massive hurdle for frontline healthcare workers.
That’s why the Pima County Health Department is turning to the community for help. Thursday night, officials announced nearly two dozen fire stations are now accepting donations on their behalf.
“We are finding ways to get some of these supplies that we desperately need,” said Aaron Pacheco, a community relations program manager for the Pima County Health Department. “This absolutely can put a dent in the things we need to help our healthcare workers.”
A report by Pima County Health shows a shortfall in every single requested PPE item, compared to what was received in a recent shipment.
However, Pacheco says the department has received thousands of PPE items from the community, thanks to donors like La Cholla Dental Group, which dropped off 20,000 gloves, 800 face masks and several containers of disinfectant.
Several people also visited Banner University Medical Center’s drop-off location on Thursday. Members of the Sun City Oro Valley Friends of the Public Library delivered more than 700 shoe covers.
“We had shoe booties for our home remodeling tour in February; our fundraiser, just sitting in storage,” said Harriet Diss, board treasurer of Friends of the Library. “I think those of us, especially seniors, who are sitting at home are wondering what we can do to help.”
Pacheco said Pima County Health PPE donations will go to local hospitals, long-term care facilities and skilled nursing facilities.
The department is accepting homemade face masks for non-patient care. Officials are avoiding homemade disinfectant, though, as they need to make sure the alcohol content is high enough.
“The really key things that we are looking for are the medical-grade surgical masks, the N95 respiration masks, isolation gowns, gloves,” Pacheco said.
A full list of the PPE requests can be found here.
Pima County health is also looking at contracts where they will pay local suppliers for products.
“Anyone who has anything, whether they can make something at home like make face masks, I would encourage them to do that,” Diss said.
