Pima County Sheriff’s Deapartment searches for at large bank robbery suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery Thursday evening.
The robbery happened at a Chase Bank located at 4660 E. Sunrise Dr., according to a community alert from PCSD. Authorities are searching for a white man who is approximately 6-feet-tall, about 170 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt with a light-colored shirt underneath and black pants.
No one was hurt and the suspect fled in a black pickup truck last seen traveling south on Swan Road.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should not confront him and call 911.
