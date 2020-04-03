Sunnyside provides free breakfast, lunch and WiFi

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With schools closed for the rest of the school year, special provisions have been made to continue serving both breakfast and lunch to children around the nation.
But Sunnyside Unified School District is offering students more than just food.
Starting this week students in the district could take advantage of free WiFi.
Twenty-eight buses have been equipped with mobile hotspots so that any child without internet access at home can have access.
The school wanted students to be able to access their assignments and check for teacher communication as they pick up their meals.
Buses will be used to bring meals to meal pick-up spots from 7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. You can access the internet during those same hours, Monday through Friday.
This is free and open to any student 18 and under.
Those accessing the internet at these locations can park, connect, and remain in your car to maintain proper social distancing.
Here is a list of stops:
- San Xavier Education Center
- Gallego Primary Loop
- E. Bantam Road and via Noche Buena (before via Noche Buena facing east, park over the curb at the small empty lot)
- E. Rex Street and Belvedere Avenue (northeast corner facing west)
- S. Columbus Boulevard and E. Mesquite Desert Trail (at the basketball court)
- Fairy Duster and Silverweed (Rancho Valencia rest area)
- Desert Shadows Park (on Greenway Drive)
- Old Nogales Highway and Lumber (park on Old Nogales facing north)
- Challenger bus bay
- Fiesta Avenue and Santa Louisa Street
- 31 W. Los Reales Road (in the common area ramada)
- 10,000 S. Nogales Highway (just south of Dollar General)
- Old Vail Road and Country Club Road (park on Vail Road)
- Sierra 2-8 School bus bay
- Randall Boulevard and Calle Antonia
- San Fernando and Los Reales Road (park on Los Reales westbound)
- 4444 E. Benson Highway (by the clubhouse)
- Common Center on South Egret Drive (between East Curlew Lane and East Cedarbird Drive)
- E. Hermans Road and S. Wilmot Road (empty lot)
- S. Swan Road and Mouse Trail (at the loop facing south)
- S. Masterson Avenue and E. Behan Street (southeast corner)
- S. Masterson Avenue and E. Alvord Road (northeast corner)
- E. Olive Street and S. Vaquero Place (southwest corner)
- S. Fontana Avenue and E. Delta Road (northwest corner)
- W. Melridge Street and S. Santa Clara Avenue (facing east on the southwest corner)
- E. Rex Street and Columbus Boulevard (facing east on the southeast corner)
- E. Felix Boulevard and Lansing Stravenue (facing east in the empty lot)
- Gallego Intermediate bus bay
- 5000 S. Country Club Road
