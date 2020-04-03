Unemployment claims skyrocket in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state’s unemployment claims have skyrocketed in the past two weeks as more businesses have closed and more workers laid off or furloughed.
These are the numbers the state just released.
It’s why the Arizona Department of Economic Security is overwhelmed. There are long wait times, busy signals and frustrated customers.
The department is adding workers to help. Its workforce has grown from 13 to 100 almost overnight and 22 more will be added in the next few days likely easing the wait times.
Unlike the recession in 2008 where unemployment was in slow motion, this hit overnight.
The frustration level is very high visibly displayed on social media where posters complained about the busy signals, wait times and lack of professionalism in the department.
One person we talked who was furloughed after 20 years of selling men’s suits said it took two days of relentless calling before he managed to get through at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
The state said it will also process the $600 weekly checks which were approved by Congress. That will be on top of the $240 weekly state benefits. The federal benefits will extend four months.
The state said those checks could go out in a week but is still waiting on guidance from the US Department of Labor.
The state has a web page at des.az.gov, which can lead you through the process but it’s not an easy task.
The states says “thank you for your patience.”
