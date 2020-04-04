Arizona receives Presidential Major Disaster Declaration, giving way for more COVID-19 aid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump approved Gov. Doug Ducey’s ask for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration on Saturday, giving way to expanded access to healthcare, legal and food assistance and grants to combat the spread of the virus.
Trump approved Ducey’s request on April 4, 2020, three days after it was sent to the president’s office.
Last month, Ducey issued a statewide emergency declaration, which is required for a federal declaration, according to the governor’s office website.
