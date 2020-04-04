Small businesses look for help during COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the White House, Treasury Department and Small Business Association promote the first day of assistance for small business owners across the country, some business owners in southern Arizona are struggling to connect with anyone Friday, April 3, 2020.
Rio Nuevo District is offering guidance through the application process, but even administrators there claimed to have trouble receiving solid answers from lending agencies.
Amy Smith, owner of Exo Roast Co., a local cafe, eatery and bar, said she’s been fortunate to operate this long without a major bank loan. Now that she’s in need of some federal assistance, it’s not what she expected.
"The hope was that it would be as easy as everyone said it would be," she said.
Some banks didn’t respond and others couldn’t provide a timeline of what to expect. Smith said the flow of information from the federal government to the banks and small business owners could be better.
"I guess it's hard to have faith right now," she said. "I want to say I have faith the Treasury Department hasn't promise something that's not going to come through."
Smith isn’t just waiting for answers or confirmation of the Payroll Protection Program. She’s organized a GoFundMe to help support the employees she’s had to let go. Many of them have waited weeks without an answer on unemployment benefits.
“Our employees are the most important thing,” Smith said. “They’re irreplaceable.”
A link for Rio Nuevo’s guidance is available here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.