Escalera Health tests, screens for COVID-19 with drive-through site

Escalera Health’s drive-through testing site, located at 2224 N. Craycroft Road Suite 100, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed for lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Patients do not need an appointment to get tested, Glicksman said. The site will bill to the patient’s insurance if they have it. No one will be turned away for the inability to pay, Glicksman said.