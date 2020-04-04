Fact Finders: Co-parenting and Covid-19

“Another key piece that’s helping parents reach agreement, especially when parenting time is going 100-percent to one is an agreement on make-up time for the other parent. So, parents who have equal time, a parent is taking 100-percent of it, they are agreeing that ‘ok, when things normalize, the parent that is having less time will get more time than usual in the summer. Will get spring or fall break next year.’ This is some of the things parents are investigating,” said Michael Aurit, a professional mediator and professor at Arizona State University.