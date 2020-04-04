Salon owners crunch to get business in order before mandated COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As a small business owner at Nails Go Round, Stephanie Benzenhoefer usually works on her own time.
Now, she’s racing against the clock as her time as an essential business is running out.
“Panic of what are we going to do how are we going to survive who can we get in how can we get them all in before 5 o’clock,” Benzenhoefer said.
It’s been a confusing few weeks, balancing being allowed to stay open while trying to maintain safety. It’s why Gov. Doug Ducey’s adjustments to essential businesses are somewhat welcome.
"Todays announcement is somewhat of a relief it does add on extra stresses and concerns but it’s nice to have some clarification,” she said.
Salon operations have been cut as well, bittersweet news to salon owner Joel Tenser of Rogue Salon LLC who struggled to adhere to the old rules.
"If we are supposed to stay 6 feet apart how can I do my job?” Tenser said.
He’s seen a select few clients after officially closing last Saturday and now that will stop as well. Leaving him looking at the best options in this worst-case scenario.
“The best option in my personal case is unemployment or underemployment,” he said.
It’s going to be a challenge for small shop owners with their incomes now cut.
A choice made for safety, they said they hope the move does not put their businesses in too much danger.
“I know that we’ll be able to bounce back it’ll just be a struggle for a little bit of time but everybody’s going to be struggling together so I think we’ll all work it out and we’ll all be okay," Benzenhoefer said.
