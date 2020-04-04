Tucson police search for ‘vulnerable adult’ last seen near Menlo Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Tucson Police Department are looking for an 80-year-old man who was last seen near the Menlo Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Barrington Russell was last seen at around 10 a.m. April 3, 2020 near the intersection of west Congress Street and south Linda Avenue, according a tweet from TPD. He wore a green and orange striped shirt and black slacks, according to the tweet.
Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts should 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
