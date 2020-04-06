Aari McDonald wins the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Aari McDonald was named the winner of the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award for the top shooting guard in the country, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on SportsCenter on Monday.
McDonald is the first player in school history to win one of the five Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame women’s positional awards.
The Fresno, Calif. was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named All-Pac-12 after leading the conference in scoring (20.6) and steals per game (2.3). She is the only player in conference history to lead the Pac-12 in scoring and steals twice.
She finished the season 10th in the country in scoring and has scored in double-figures in 66-straight games, the longest active streak in the nation which is also her entire Arizona career. She helped lead Arizona to 24 wins this season, which is tied for the second-most wins in school history while also leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the Pac-12, Arizona’s best finish since 2011.
McDonald’s Honors & Awards
Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner
WBCA All-American
Associated Press second-team All-American
USBWA second-team All-American
Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
Wade Trophy Finalist
Honda Award Finalist
Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Finalist
Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist
All-Pac-12
Wooden Award All-American & Wooden Award Trophy candidate
Naismith Player of the Week (Feb. 4)
USBWA Player of the Week (Nov. 19)
ESPNw Player of the Week (Nov. 18)
Pac-12 Player of the Week (Feb. 3)
Pac-12 Player of the Week (Nov. 18)
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Positional Awards
Award (pos.) Player (Team)
Nancy Lieberman (PG) Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon)
Ann Meyers Drysdale (SG) Aari McDonald (Arizona)
Cheryl Miller (SF) Satou Sabally (Oregon)
Katrina McClain (PF) Ruthy Hebard (Oregon)
Lisa Leslie (C) Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)
FOLLOW WOMEN’S HOOPS ON SOCIAL MEDIA!Fans can keep up with the latest in Arizona women’s basketball by following us on Facebook (//Facebook.com/ArizonaWomensBasketball), Twitter (@ArizonaWBB) and Instagram (@arizonawbasketball).
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.