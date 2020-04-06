FACT FINDERS: Does your boss have to tell you when a co-worker tests positive?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Does your boss have to tell you if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
That’s a question many KOLD News 13 viewers have been asking.
The KOLD News 13 Fact Finders team has the answer and it comes from the Industrial Commission of Arizona.
“With limited exceptions ... per HIPAA, an employer is not required to disclose the medical records of an employee," the ICA said.
They added that employers still must follow the OSHA General Duty Clause.
They said under that, jobs must be, “free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to their employees.”
They encourage all employers to follow the recommendations of the Arizona Department of Health Services regarding COVID-19.
