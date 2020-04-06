FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm to kick off the week... cooler temps to end it!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We'll start the new work week with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next storm system will move through by the middle of the week bringing us slight rain chances, cooler weather and windy conditions!
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper-40s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in lower-80s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. 20 percent chance for showers. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s. 10 percent chance for showers.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. 20 percent chance for showers.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-80s.
SUNDAY: Highs warm back into the mid-80s under sunny skies.
