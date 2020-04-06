Local pastor gets pleasant birthday surprise from community members

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With changing times caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak, Northminster Presbyterian Church members had to figure out a way to help make Senior Pastor Andy Ross feel special on his birthday.
Pastor Ross was brought out to the church parking lot after live streaming Sunday service, where he was greeted by a line of over 30 vehicles who passed by with balloons, signs and a few friendly honks and hollers.
It certainly put a smile on the Pastor’s face. Happy Birthday, Pastor Ross!
