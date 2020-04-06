Marana family sews hundreds of masks for frontline workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now recommending everyone, not just frontline workers and COVID-19 patients, wear face masks or coverings out in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, local healthcare workers are already experiencing a shortage in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
With the shortfall, many residents are doing what they can to fill the void.
Lyndee Lee owns Sewing Jungle in Marana. She had to cancel classes to follow social distancing guidelines but that’s not stopping her from sowing some valuable lessons into her three children.
“They have been sewing since they were five,” said Lyndee. “So, this is familiar to them, but they have always sewn on their own terms; fun projects, bags, stuffed animals. This is new to them; to just sew for someone else.”
It’s all hands on deck at the Lee household. Even Lyndee’s husband, Ryan Lee, a former NASA employee, has gone from designing space suits to pleating fabric.
Over the past few weeks, the Lee’s have made about 200 fabric face masks.
“We are very busy,” said 6-year-old Trinity Lee.
Lyndee is also an administrator of the Facebook group “Masks for Hospitals”. The team of about a dozen sewers has distributed more than 400 masks to care facilities, hospitals, dental clinics, and pharmacies in southern Arizona.
“I know they are not as good as the surgical masks; the N95 rated masks, but it’s better than nothing,” said Lyndee.
Lyndee says they will continue donating their talent, time, and materials (until they run out).
“[There’s] not much we can do but this, this we can do,” said Lyndee. “It just kind of makes the chaos in the world … a little less chaotic.”
The Masks for Hospitals group could really use more sewers and materials. For information on how to help, send them a message on Facebook.
