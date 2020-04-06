Pima County Jail helps feed homeless with extra meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many are in need right now in our community, and that is putting a strain on some soup kitchens in town. Help is coming from an unlikely consequence of COVID-19.
The day starts early for inmates and staff and the Pima County Adult Detention center, especially now. A group of about 30 inmates and staff start making sandwiches around 7 a.m. The slices of bread, some cuts of meat and cheese, make a meal for those outside the walls.
“You know it’s not every day they get to give back to the community they actually live in, or that they will actually come back to soon,” said Elsa Navarro, Lieutenant and Jail Commander for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
As the county has been releasing low-level offenders due to COVID-19, the jail’s population has dropped from a normal of around 1,900 to around 1,600. Without as many people to feed, there is not a need for as much food.
“These items are items that we would’ve had to use no matter what,” said Navarro. “So, what better way to do that than to donate to somebody who actually needs it right now.”
The jail is making 300 sandwiches a day, packing them up and sending them off to Casa Maria Soup Kitchen just a few minutes away, which is desperate for the help.
“This is the one you can really depend on,” said a homeless man outside Casa Maria waiting for a meal.
Brian Flagg, with Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, said they are serving more people than usual. On an average day, they serve about 500 individuals and 100 families. Many of the people in need in the neighborhood turned to churches for food, but as they closed due to COVID-19, so went those options. Casa Maria, now, having to fill in the gaps.
“This place is going to be three-to-four times busier than what it is now,” said another man who grabbed a meal.
They said the food from the jail is a huge help, but they would like to see more from outside the community.
“The federal government needs to kick in and like care about the people on the bottom not just bail out rich guys,” said Flagg.
