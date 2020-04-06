Reid Park Zoo welcomes newborn elephant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo has announced that Semba, one of the Zoo’s African elephants, gave birth to her calf at 3:33 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020.
After spending 22 months in the womb, the female calf weighed 295 pounds and is healthy according to the Zoo. Staff will continue to closely monitor Semba and her calf.
“This is a great day for Reid Park Zoo, and really, a beacon of hope,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoological Society President and CEO. “Coming during this challenging time in the world, this baby elephant is a symbol of the beauty and resilience of life for so many. We are just thrilled for Semba and the whole herd. We are grateful to our community for following Semba’s pregnancy, especially while the Zoo has been closed. We look forward to the day when we can welcome the public back to Reid Park Zoo to help us celebrate the joy of this new baby and our elephant herd.”
Semba is an experienced mother according to the Reid Park Zoo and her new baby is the sixth member to join the herd.
Congratulations to Semba and the Reid Park Zoo!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.