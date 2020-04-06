IS IT YOU? Ticket sold in Tucson worth a million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are two new millionaires in Arizona following Saturday’s The Pick and Powerball drawings.
One of those winners is in Tucson.
Both tickets are currently unclaimed:
- The Powerball winner matched all five numbers, minus the red Powerball, winning $1 million! The winning numbers were: 8-31-39-40-43, with a red Powerball of 4. The winning ticket was purchased at a Fry's in Tucson, located at 2001 E. Irvington Road.
- The Pick winner matched all six numbers correctly, resulting in a $1 million jackpot! The winning numbers were 1-10-11-17-34-42, and the ticket was purchased at a Mesa Albertson's, located at 411 N. Val Vista Dr.
