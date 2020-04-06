Tucson man gets 26 years for killing newborn daughter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been sentenced for killing his newborn daughter.
Dustin Jay Jose was in court Monday, April 6, and received a 26-year sentence and a lifetime of probation.
In January 2020, the 23-year-old Jose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse. He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge.
Authorities said Jose killed his young daughter -- 2-month-old Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose -- in January 2019. Jose admitted to squeezing Dezlyianna’s neck as well as shaking her.
