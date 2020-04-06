Tucson man gets 26 years for killing newborn daughter

Tucson man gets 26 years for killing newborn daughter
Dustin Jay Jose, 23, admitted to killing his newborn daughter Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose. (Source: TPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 6, 2020 at 2:43 PM MST - Updated April 6 at 2:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been sentenced for killing his newborn daughter.

Dustin Jay Jose was in court Monday, April 6, and received a 26-year sentence and a lifetime of probation.

In January 2020, the 23-year-old Jose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse. He was originally facing a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said Jose killed his young daughter -- 2-month-old Dezlyianna Lopez-Jose -- in January 2019. Jose admitted to squeezing Dezlyianna’s neck as well as shaking her.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.