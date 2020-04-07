Arizona Gives Day helps nonprofits struggling because of coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While some organizations have had to close their doors because of coronavirus concerns, others are just trying to keep up with increased demand.
It's a good problem to have, but not when your budget hasn't increased with that need.
That’s the reality for Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.
The group is currently spending quite a bit of money to meet the increased demand for meals at home since typical clients are in the older population and they really can’t leave their homes at this time.
Employees said more and more clients are calling to sign up each day.
That's why Arizona Gives Day couldn't happen at a more perfect time.
As we all know, the price of food quickly adds up, especially when you have to meet certain dietary needs.
A lot of the meals prepared by Mobile Meals are designed for the specific needs of their clients.
Another problem the organization is facing is that food is so hard to find right now, no one’s donating it.
That means Mobile Meals is having to buy straight from the distributor, just another expense on a budget that is already stretched thin.
"We’re just asking anyone who can reach a little or stretch a little right now if you can make contributions to help support organizations like Mobile Meals, there are plenty of people who would be thanking you every single night,” Jennifer Tersigni, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona’s interim executive director, said.
Tersigni said their goal was to raise at least $5,000, which they’ve already reached.
But they could always use a little more to make a bigger impact.
Tersigni added, while some fundraisers usually take a percentage of the money raised, thanks to corporate sponsors this year, 100 percent of the proceeds raised for nonprofits will go straight to them.
That means every penny of the money you donate will go to the cause you want to support.
