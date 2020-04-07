Arizona Gives: Tucson Botanical Gardens hopes to ward off closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The seventh annual Arizona Gives Day kicked off Tuesday, April 7.
This statewide, 24-hour, online giving campaign helps raise money for Arizona's nonprofits.
This year’s fundraiser couldn’t be more perfect in its timing as many organizations are in need of relief from COVID-19, including the Tucson Botanical Gardens.
Employees said the temporary closure has been devastating to their organization.
The loss of income from admission tickets, classes, even weddings, has caused a serious cash shortfall.
That’s been a bigger issue for the gardens because half of the budget comes from admission sales.
Employees said their goal through Arizona Gives Day is to raise $15,000 just to sustain the gardens’ plant collection, butterflies, and animals until they can hopefully reopen their doors.
But while $15,000 sounds like a lot of money, that barely covers the gardens’ monthly water bill.
That’s why they need your help now more than ever to keep the gardens growing.
"This closure has been devastating for us. So much so, we are desperately trying to make sure there even is a garden to return to. Whether it’s a dollar, two dollars or a hundred dollars, we encourage people to please donate,” Rob Elias, Tucson Botanical Gardens’ marketing director, said.
If you would like to give, you can do so all day long.
If you still haven't filed your taxes, good news.
Donations will be counted as reductions on your 2019 tax return.
