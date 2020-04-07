Arizona population surveyed on response to coronavirus pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - OH Predictive Insights asked one thousand people from the general population about their opinion regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
The survey was conducted on March 26th through March 31st, 2020.
When asked about their concern of the coronavirus issue, 2 in 3 respondents say the situation will become worse in the next 30 days. The concern level split in generation, ethnicity and household income.
Nearly 3 in 4 Boomers and generation X believe the situation will become somewhat worse or even much worse in the next 30 days, while the Millennial, non-whites and the lower income groups are more optimistic than others.
The top three perspectives that Arizonans are most concerned about the Coronavirus impact are:
1. Economic perspective (87%)
2. Health perspective (79%)
3. Public safety perspective (78%).
Over 90 percent of Arizonans surveyed said they are avoiding public gatherings, avoiding restaurants and are using hand sanitizer or washing their hands more often as a result of the Coronavirus. No matter whether people think the situation will become better, worse or remain the same, over 90 percent of them are using hand sanitizer or washing their hands more often.
Also, 81 percent of respondents said they cancelled their vacation travel due to the pandemic, which means still 1 in 5 Arizonans decided to still follow their travel plans in spite of the pandemic. While Boomers and whites say they avoid public gatherings most (95%), they cancelled their vacation travel the least (78%) which was surprising. In contrast, millennials and generation Z are avoiding public gatherings the least (86%) but they cancelled their vacation plans most (84%).
National: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has the highest confidence from Arizonans with 69% of total confident and 13% of total non-confident. While President Donald Trump has 41% total confident and 45% total non-confident and the United States Congress has 31% total confident and 39% total non-confident.
State-wise: Arizona Department of Health Services (AZ-DHS) has the highest confidence from Arizonans with 57% of total confident and 15% of total non-confident. 44% of Arizonans have confidence in Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and 38% of Arizonans have confidence in the Arizona State Legislature. About 1 in 3 respondents have a neutral opinion of Ducey and the State Legislature. Ducey has a net-confidence of positive 18-points and the State Legislature has a net-confidence of positive 8-points.
The total confidence drops as the age decreases in all of the asked questions.
Top 5 item that Arizonans intend to purchase in the next 30 days:
1. Food (91%)
2. Household supplies (70%)
3. Beauty/Personal care (36%)
4. Medical/Healthcare (28%)
5. Streaming entertainment/Home improvement supplies (19%)
“The health messages to combat the spread of COVID-19 have clearly been resonating among Arizonans based on the results of the behavioral questions asked in our survey,” said Mike Noble, Chief of Research and Managing Partner of Phoenix-based market research and public opinion polling company OH Predictive Insights. “We’re in the early stages of this pandemic and currently the public remains confident in Arizona’s leadership even though a majority believe things will get worse before they get better in the next month.”
