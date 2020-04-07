Arizona’s Mannion leaves Wildcats for NBA draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nico Mannion, who started all 32 games for the Arizona Wildcats as a freshman last season, announced on Tuesday, April 7, that he his leaving the team to enter the NBA draft.
Mannion made the announcement on Twitter, saying it was “time to chase a dream.”
The guard was named as Second Team All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after the 2019-20 season, in which he averaged 14 points a game.
He was a consensus five-star recruit and 2019 McDonald’s All-American from Pinnacle High School, which won back-to-back Arizona state championships in 2018 and 2019.
