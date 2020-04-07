Couple adjusts marriage plans, takes vows at Gates Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Saguaro National Park is a popular spot for people to enjoy Tucson's scenic views while practicing social distancing, but on Sunday, something besides the view captured people's attention.
Standing near Gate's Pass, nestled down a trail, Jesse and Tony Cummings found a quiet spot to say their vows.
The couple had originally planned a traditional wedding with family and friends in September.
“With this COVID-19 it’s like, for us, between now and September there are lot of things that can happen, so we just wanted to be together as soon as possible. You can never know what can happen next," Jesse said. “Life is short, you have to be happy now even with this Coronavirus.”
Jesse was living in San Francisco while Tony lived in Tucson.
Jesse had planned to move to Arizona after their fall wedding, but with so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, they decided to move everything up.
"I was going to go up and we were going to get married in Reno, but then things just started to shut down," Tony said.
Their second choice was Las Vegas.
"We contacted people there, but then that shut down also," Tony said.
Then, a friend suggested getting married in Arizona.
Tony set out to find the perfect spot for their special day. He sent Jesse a photo of Gate's Pass in Saguaro National Park, and she fell in love.
On Sunday, April 5th, Tony arrived at Saguaro National Park in a suit. Jesse wore a white dress and veil she purchased online along with practical white sneakers to safely make the hike to and from the ceremony location.
Strangers paused from their hikes to look on from afar. Thanks to technology, Jesse's family could watch from afar too. They used a video platform so friends and family in the Philippines, Japan and San Francisco could watch the ceremony live.
While they were not there in person, Jesse said she could feel and hear their support.
"I already told them, 'You have to be quiet during the ceremony.' I could hear them cheering," Jesse said.
It is not the wedding they envisioned, but the Cummings said, that’s not what is most important.
"It’s not really how grand or how simple the wedding is, for me what is important is the sincere love for each other," Jesse said.
Saguaro National Park requires a special use permit for weddings and special events.
Park officials said they are not issuing any new permits over the next few weeks as the federal government continues to urge people to maintain a safe, social distance.
To learn more about what activities require a permit, click HERE.
