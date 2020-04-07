COVID-19 Fact Finders: Answering Your Questions

There is still a lot that is unknown about COVID-19 and how it spreads. This virus is thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets. Although the virus can survive for a short period on some surfaces, the CDC says it is unlikely to be spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Currently, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the United States associated with imported goods.