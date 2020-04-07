FACT FINDER: Taking blood pressure medication during the COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Should I stop taking my blood pressure medication amid the coronavirus outbreak? That’s a viewer question our Fact Finders are tackling.
If you take blood pressure-lowering medicine, keep taking it unless your doctor says otherwise. That’s what the American Heart Association is saying.
More specifically, they say you should not stop taking any prescribed ACE-inhibitor or ARBs medication for high blood pressure, heart failure, or heart disease. They say these medications aren’t known to put you at additional risk of getting COVID-19 but they are vital to reducing your risk of heart attack and stroke.
If you are diagnosed with COVID-19, the American Heart Association says, whether you continue with your heart medication will be up to your doctor and the latest information they are learning about the virus.
