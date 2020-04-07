FACT FINDERS: How medical professional volunteers can make a difference amid the COVID-19 outbreak

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - How can medical professionals who aren’t currently helping in the fight against COVID-19 make a difference? There are a few ways you can get involved. In fact, right now the state is looking for health care professionals to volunteer.
The Arizona Department of Health Services says here’s what you do. Go to the “Arizona Department of Health Services” website HERE. Then, register with the “Arizona Emergency System for the advance registration of volunteer health professionals.” You can select COVID-19 and any other categories you might want to help in.
You can also register with the local medical reserve corps: https://www.mrcsa.org/
The Arizona Department of Health Services says they need to have a good base of volunteers they can call on in a time of need so these volunteers can make a huge difference.
