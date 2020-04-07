Fatal collision on south side claims one life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has died as the result of collision on the south side last week.
On April 3, 2020, at approximately 10:35 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Drexel Road for the report of a fatal collision involving two vehicles.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to three juvenile passengers in a 2004 Chevy Avalanche. The driver, 31-year-old Edith Ramos Rascon, was declared deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
Tucson Fire transported the remaining passengers to Banner University Medical Center, two with minor injuries and one with serious non-life threatening injuries.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Rascon was driving her vehicle northbound in the curb lane of Campbell Avenue approaching Drexel Road. A 2017 Nissan Maxima was westbound on Drexel Road approaching Campbell Avenue on a green light. Rascon disregarded the north/southbound red light and struck the front bumper of the Nissan in the intersection. This collision caused Rascon to lose control of her vehicle, which continued northbound until it struck a street light pole. After colliding with the street light, Rascon’s vehicle continued to travel north striking a wooden power pole and finally coming to a rest after colliding with a chain-link fence.
Police say Rascon was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected.
The driver of the Nissan stopped immediately and remained at the scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer responded to the scene and determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence determined that speed appears to be a factor in this collision.
Witnesses advised that the Chevy Avalanche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran the red light.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
