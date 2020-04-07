Fatal collision on south side claims one life

According to witness interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Rascon was driving her vehicle northbound in the curb lane of Campbell Avenue approaching Drexel Road. A 2017 Nissan Maxima was westbound on Drexel Road approaching Campbell Avenue on a green light. Rascon disregarded the north/southbound red light and struck the front bumper of the Nissan in the intersection. This collision caused Rascon to lose control of her vehicle, which continued northbound until it struck a street light pole. After colliding with the street light, Rascon’s vehicle continued to travel north striking a wooden power pole and finally coming to a rest after colliding with a chain-link fence.